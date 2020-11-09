Mumbai High Court announced its verdict on Arnab Goswami’s bail plea

The Mumbai High Court has announced its verdict on the bail application of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik has issued the verdict.

The Mumbai High Court has rejected the bail plea of Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment to suicide case. Earlier on Saturday the court has reserved its order.

The court has also asked Arnab Goswami to approach a lower court to seek bail in the Anvay Naik suicide case. Arnab has alsready filed a bail application before the sessions court at Alibaug in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.

The court has earlier remanded Goswami and the two others in judicial custody till November 18. On Sunday, Goswami was shifted to the Taloja jail in Raigad district from a local school which has been designated as a COVID-19 centre for the Alibaug prison.

The Mumbai police has arrested him in relation with the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik in 2018. Naik, then managing director of Concorde Designs Private Limited, and his mother allegedly committed suicide in May 2018 at their farmhouse in Alibaug.

Naik in a suicide note has accused that Goswami and the other two persons – Feroz Shaikh and Niteish Sarda – owed him a total of Rs 5.4 crore.