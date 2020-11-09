Narcotics Control Bureau arrests top producer’s wife for possession of ‘ganja’

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested a top producer’s wife for possession of ‘ganja’. The NCB arrested Shabana Saeed, the wife of top Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala. The NCB also recovered 10 grams of ganja from their residence in Juhu, Mumbai.

“ Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife has been arrested today. The operation is still going on hence the names of the other three suppliers cannot be revealed at this stage. We have seized commercial quantities of drugs from their possession in the entire operation. We have arrested Nadiadwala’s wife under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Further investigation is on,” Zonal Director of NCB Sameer Wankhede said.

The agency searched Nadiadwala’s home in Juhu on Sunday following the arrest of drug peddler Wahid Abdul Kadir Shaikh in Andheri West five days ago. An investigation into Shaikh’s clients led the police to Shabana Saeed, who allegedly purchased 10 gm of cannabis from Shaikh.

On September 8, the NCB had arrested Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty in a drug case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, and also questioned Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the same matter.