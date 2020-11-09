New entry rules announced in UAE

New entry rules were announced in UAE. The Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic in Abu Dhabi has announced the new entry rules for entering the emirate.

As per the new rules, all UAE citizens and expats, including returning Abu Dhabi residents, must enter the emirate within 48 hours of receiving a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or diffractive phase interferometry (DPI) laser test result.

Residents and visitors will need to undergo additional tests in the emirate based on their period of stay. People who stay for more than four days, must mandatorily take a PCR test on the fourth day. If they stay for more than eight days, they must take another PCR test on the eighth day.