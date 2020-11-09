Police seizes 600 kilograms firecrackers: Arrests 7 people

The police has seized around 600 kilograms of firecrackers and arrested 7 people in connection with this. The Delhi police has arrested 7 people for selling firecrackers illegally.

The Delhi state government has earlier on Thursday imposed a ban on the sale of firecrackers in the state. The ban was imposed considering the Covid-19 situation and air pollution in the national capital.

“Police recovered 593.224 kg of firecrackers and arrested seven people. Also, eight cases were registered in connection with bursting of crackers . One person was arrested and 1 kg of fireworks were recovered from him,” Additional PRO of Delhi Police Anil Mittal said.

Om Monday, the National Green Tribunal has also imposed a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the national capital region till November 30.