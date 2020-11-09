Secretariat fire: coup chances intensifies; No evidence of short circuit

Thiruvananthapuram: The possibility of a coup is strengthening in the case of fire at the secretariat. Final forensic report says that there is no evidence of short circuit found so far. The fan melted but the cause is not clear. It is also confirmed that two liquor bottles were found a short distance from the scene of the fire.

The forensic report states that the possibility of a short circuit could not be detected. With this, the mystery about the fire that burned the files became mysterious again. The forensic report found two bottles of alcohol from the fire protocol section and contained alcohol.

An expert forensic examination is being conducted as the cause of the fire is not clear. It is planned to send samples for testing in Kochi or Bangalore. The fire broke out on August 25 in the protocol section of the secretariat’s public administration department. Some of the files stored here were burned. The fire broke out while the gold smuggling case investigation was in progress.