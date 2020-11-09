Terrorist attack on military base: 11 killed

Baghdad: An ISIS group attack on a lookout point west of Baghdad manned by a state-sponsored tribal force left 11 people dead. The attackers threw grenades and fired on the tribal Hashed forces stationed at Al-Radwaniyah, on the southern outskirts of the Iraqi capital, near the Baghdad airport. “ISIS attacked the monitoring tower, killing five members of the tribal Hashed and six local people who had come to help repel the attack,” a security source said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility from ISIS.

ISIS swept across a third of Iraq in 2014, seizing major cities across the north and west and reaching the suburbs of the capital Baghdad. After a fierce three-year fight backed by the US-led coalition, Iraq declared ISIS defeated in late 2017. The coalition has significantly drawn down its troops this year, consolidating them to three main bases in Baghdad, Ain al-Asad in the west and Arbil in the north. But ISIS’s sleeper cells have continued to wage hit-and-run attacks on security forces and state infrastructure, particularly in desert areas where troops are stretched thin.