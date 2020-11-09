This boy from Florida becomes the first person with Down syndrome to complete Ironman finisher….

Chris Nikic of Maitland has become the first-ever competitor with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon. He completed the event in 16 hours and 46 minutes. Following the race, Ironman Florida lauded Nikic for his dedication and determination. A short video of Nikic running with other competitors was shared on Facebook. It has now garnered over 3 million views.

“Congratulations Chris on becoming the first person with Down syndrome to finish an IRONMAN. You have shattered barriers while proving without a doubt that Anything is Possible! We are beyond inspired, and your accomplishment is a defining moment in IRONMAN history that can never be taken away from you…and now you get to brag for the rest of your life,” the event said.

“The opportunities you have created for others around the world through this journey you embarked upon, is immeasurable. Thank you for allowing us to be a part of your remarkable life story and we can’t wait to see what you achieve next,” they said. “The doctors and experts said I couldn’t do anything. So I said, ‘Doctor! Experts! You need to stop doing this to me. You’re wrong!’” Nikic was quoted.

