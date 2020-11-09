‘Toxic water’; Iskitimka River turns ‘beetroot red’ color

A river in Russia has turned beetroot red after a major incidence of contamination by a mystery pollutant. The Iskitimka River is one of the several rivers in Russia that have undergone a mysterious discoloration. While the officials in the Siberian Kemerovo region are investigating the cause of the spillage, the local residents have said that the ducks are refusing to swim in the “toxic water”. The Iskitimka River is located in the south of the country. Its change in color has stunned locals in the industrial city, which the river flows through. Several photos and videos have also been shared online that shows the water of the river turned into an unnatural red.

The city officials are yet to ascertain the reason behind the red color available in the river. Some environmental officials suggest that the root cause is the drain blockage.