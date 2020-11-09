Unique walrus gathering discovered in Russia….Read more!!!

Scientists discovered a large group of the tusked marine mammal, walruses, in northern Russia, where the habitat of these animals is under threat from shrinking ice and human activity. A recently released footage showed over 3,000 walruses on shore Russia’s Yamal peninsula, a region where their populations previously plunged because of melting ice and oil drilling.

Aleksander Sokolov, a senior Arctic researcher at Russia’s Academy of Sciences who called the find a “unique open-air laboratory” said “This haulout is unique because there are both female and male walruses, as well as calves of different age.”

The haulout, which is a place of refuge for walruses easily recognized by its sheer size and magnificent tusks congregate, reproduce, and socialize, is located in a remote corner of Russia’s Yamal peninsula, on the shores of the Kara Sea. As per the scientists, the beach-based walrus haulout is very unusual as these creatures generally breed on islands or drifting chunks of sea ice.