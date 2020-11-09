“Your arms, leg, ribs and head will be broken. You’ll have to take a trip to the crematorium”: BJP president issues warning

BJP West Bengal state president has ignited controversy by issuing a ‘death threat’ to the ruling Trinamool Congress workers. Dilip Ghosh, the BJP chief in West Bengal made this remark while addressing a rally at Haldia.

“Didi’s brothers who are creating trouble should change their habits in the next six months otherwise you will have your arms, leg, ribs and head broken. You’ll have to take a trip to the hospital. And if you do more than that, then you will have to go the crematorium,” Ghosh said while addressing the rally.

“When there was Lalu Raj in Bihar, there used to be Jungle Raj, violence was a daily affair but we drove out the goons – this is called BJP Raj. We changed Jungle Raj to democracy and we want to restore democracy in West Bengal too,” Ghosh added.

“I want to make an announcement that the upcoming assembly elections will not be done under Didi’s police but by Dada’s police. Police wearing khaki dress will stay a hundred meters away from booths under the mango tree, sitting on a chair, chewing khaini and watch the vote,” Ghosh said.