A man adopts 5 siblings so that they can be together….Read more!!!

A man from Ohio, who was separated from his siblings in foster care years ago, didn’t want a group of brothers and sisters to experience the same thing. So he reunited the five children and then adopted all of them. Robert Carter was just 12 years old when he was placed in a foster home and separated from his eight siblings.

After successfully bringing the siblings together, Carter recently took things a step further by adopting all five children as his own, ensuring that the siblings will have a chance to grow old together and forever be by each other’s sides. “I can’t even begin to try to put it into words what it means,” Carter said. “Just the fact that they’re together, the fact that they have something that will help them remember their past… it’s beautiful to watch them grow up together and make memories together.”

Kiontae Gillan, Carter’s partner who he has been separated from for close to three months, was also there in support and still helps care for the kids and is considered to be their “papa”. The moment was also particularly special for Carter as it came a few years after his plans to adopt two foster kids, who had been living with him for a year and ten months, fell through just two months before the adoption. Since then, Carter says his household has become “a lot louder than I’m used to” but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’d rather have that noise and know they’re together than to not have it and have peace and quiet and know they’re separated. It’s worth it,” he says.