Amid rising border tensions, PM Modi to meet Chinese President Xi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan PM Imran Khan, and several other top leaders during the virtual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. The leaders will discuss a wide range of issues, including ways to recover from the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rising threat of terrorism, etc. PM Modi and President Xi would be face to face for the first time since the border tensions escalated between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The SCO summit is likely to focus on measures to counter the spread of terrorism including the use of the internet for spreading radicalization, as also issues relating to trade and economic activities. It remains to be seen whether the two leaders will bring up the heightened border tensions between the two countries since the deadly Galway clash in June earlier this year. PM Modi has led the Indian delegation at the annual SCO summit since India became a full member of it in 2017 and will lead the delegation once again this year. It should be noted that India’s association with the organization dates back to 2005 when it became an Observer State of the grouping. Since then, India has played a positive and constructive role in all areas of SCO activities with a special emphasis on cooperation in trade and economy.