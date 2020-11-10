Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra among India’s Most Powerful Women in Business list…

Mumbai: Bollywood’s top actress-filmmakers Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anushka Sharma have made it to Fortune India’s Most Powerful Women 2020 list.

At least five women from the entertainment business have bagged a place in Fortune India’s Most Powerful Women in Business list this year. They include Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms at No. 32, Anushka at No. 36, Priyanka at No. 37, Monika Shergill at No. 47 and Aparna Purohit at No. 48.

Besides being good actresses, Anushka and Priyanka have made a mark as successful businesswoman also Anushka is the co-founder of production company Clean Slate Filmz. This year, her production house dished out two big releases, namely ‘Paatal Lok’ and ‘Bulbbul’ on OTT platforms. Priyanka is the founder of Purple Pebble Pictures and an investor in the popular dating app Bumble. Priyanka’s other investments include US-based Holberton School for coders and software engineers.