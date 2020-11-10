Bihar Polls 2020: Neck and neck fight in Bihar between NDA and ‘Grand Alliance

The counting of votes for Bihar Assembly election has started. The counting for 243 seat assembly had started at 8 am at 55 counting centres across the state.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by BJP and the Janata Dal United (JDU) is facing a tough competition from the ‘Grand Alliance’ led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). As per the latest updates the NDA and Grand Alliance is in a ‘neck to neck fight’.

The Grand Alliance is leading in 124 seats in Bihar. While the ruling NDA is leading in 111 constituencies. The Lok Janashakthi Party (LJP) of Chirag Paswan is leading in 3 seats.

The Bihar assembly elections were held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Over 57% of about 7.30 crore electors voted in the election. A total of 3,733 candidates contested the state election, including 371 women and a transgender