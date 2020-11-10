Decisive breakthrough in the Covid vaccine

The vaccine developed by the US company Fischer is 90 percent effective in immunization. The Food and Drug Administration will apply for the permit once the trial is completed by the end of this month. The report of the Independent Committee is a preliminary step in evaluating the success of the vaccine trial. Fischer is experimenting with the German company Bayontech.

This vaccine is not being tested in India. Therefore, the vaccine will not be available in India in the first phase. The rule is that only vaccines that have been successfully tested in India should be distributed here. The company says that with the FDA approval, the vaccine will be available to at least 20 million people by the end of this year. Fischer is the first company to release an independent panel report on the effectiveness of global vaccine trials.