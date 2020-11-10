IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to take on Mumbai Indians in IPL final: Predicted XI

In cricket, the Delhi Capitals will face the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the finals of Indian Premier League (IPL). The final match of the IPL will be held at Dubai on Tuesday 7.30 pm.

This is the first final for Delhi Capitals. The Delhi Capitals entered their first-ever IPL final with a 17-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier in Abu Dhabi.

Also Read: “Where there is a will, there is a way;” watch this boy play football with a single limb…

Both the teams had faced each other 27 times in IPL. Mumbai Indians had a edge over the Delhi Capitals, as they had won 15 matches. The Delhi Capitals had won only 12 matches.

Full squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams.

PREDICTED XI:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (Wk), Shimron Hetmyer , Marcus Stoinis , Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.