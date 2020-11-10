Mumbai court grants bail to film producer’s wife in drug recovery case

Two days after being arrested in a drug-related case, Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed has now been granted bail by Mumbai court. The NCB had raided the Bollywood producer’s apartment on Sunday and arrested Shabana as 10g of marijuana was found from her home. Shabana has now been released on a personal bond of Rs 15,000. According to the latest report, Shabana is separated from her husband and currently cares for her two children. Her lawyer Ayaz Khan argued that the seizure of the drug was of small quantity.

Nadiadwala appeared before the agency and recorded his statement. Nadiadwala was summoned by the NCB after a drug peddler named Wahid Abdul Kadir Shaikh was arrested in the city a few days ago. The NCB team then began tracking Shaikh’s clients and this led them to Nadidwala’s wife Shabana Saeed who had allegedly purchased 10 gm of marijuana from him.