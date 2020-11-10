“My education is a burden. If I can’t study, I can’t live.”; LSR student committed suicide

LSR college student Aiswarya Reddy committed suicide due to financial issues during the lockdown. Aiswarya, a BSc Mathematics student, hanged herself at her home in Telangana, leaving behind a suicide note in which she quoted about financial issues. The note reads “No one is responsible for my death. My family is facing many financial problems. My education is a burden. If I can’t study, I can’t live.”.”

Aiswarya’s sister had to drop out of school since the family could not afford education for both. Her father Srinivas Reddy is an auto mechanic and mother Sumathi is a tailor. Aiswarya’s father said that she was brilliant in her studies. 19-year-old Aiswarya was the state Class 12 examination topper and secured a seat in a Delhi college based on merit. She received the government’s ‘Inspire’ scholarship. According to her family, she was having difficulty in keeping up with online learning on phone. The lack of resources for online learning and having to vacate her hostel room by October-end. This may also be the reason for her suicide. Lockdown made the academic life of many students difficult.