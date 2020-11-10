National Day: Gulf country announces holidays for public and private sector

The dates for National Day holidays for 2020 has been announced by a Gulf Country. Oman has announced the holidays for public and private sector for the 50th National day of the country.

As per the announcement, November 18 and November 19 will be holidays. So all employees will get a 4-day-long weekend. The normal working will resume from November 22.

The Royal Decree for this was issued by His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq. His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq has earlier announced that the date of the Omani National Day would remain November 18, which corresponds to the date of Sultan Qaboos’s birthday.

The National Day of Oman is celebrated on November 18. The National Day is celebrated to commemorate ? the Oman’s independence from Portugal . It is also the birthday of Sultan Qaboos.