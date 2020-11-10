Pre-wedding shoot turns out tragic for couple in Mysuru….

A Pre-wedding photo shoot turned out to be tragic for both families when a coracle in which the couple was sitting overturned and the couple drowned in Cauvery river in Talakadu. As per reports, the couple has been identified as Chandru, 28, and Shashikala, 20, both from Kyatamaranahalli in Tirumakudalu Narsipura.

The town derives its name from ‘Tirumakudalu’ or ‘Sangama’ which literally translates to confluence of three rivers – Cauvery, Kabini and Saptika. The police said that the couple travelled along with family members and a photographer to Talakadu, for a pre-wedding photo shoot. The couple was set to tie the knot on November 22.

The couple desired to take a photo in a coracle in the famous ‘Titanic’ pose and in a sitting posture. “While they were sitting, the water flow was relatively strong due to the recent rain, and as a result, the coracle rower failed to control and lost balance due to which the couple drowned,” a police officer said. The police added that the coracle rower saved himself despite struggling to swim against the current.