“Share Your Light”; Instagram introduced AR effects for posts. Know how to use it.

Instagram has announced the launched augmented reality (AR) filter dubbed “Share Your Light” for this Diwali. The filter will give people a fun way to share their thoughts during the upcoming festivals. The filter has been launched ahead of Diwali and the filter has been inspired by mandalas, diyas, festive lights, and colors.

In case you want to use these new filters on your Android or iOS device, just open the Effects Gallery and look for the effect using the “festive Diya”. The effect is available in seven languages – English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.m”Instagram is a cultural hub and a place where people can freely express themselves. As celebrations go virtual, we continue to innovate with features and updates that help people during the festivities,” said Manish Chopra, Director, and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India. The IGTV shows feature original content focused on the creator and their passions. Recently, Instagram also launched a few AR filters, gif stickers, and content programming for Durga Puja.