“Where there is a will, there is a way;” watch this boy play football with a single limb…

9-yr old boy from Manipur has proved that dedication, determination, and hard work can conquer any challenges in life, even if physical conditions doesn’t allow you too.

Kunal Shrestha is missing a limb but the physical disability has not stopped him from playing his favourite sport. A video of the boy playing football has gone viral on social media. But that’s not the only physical activity the school goes does regularly. During the coronavirus-induced lockdown, he assisted his mother in preparing popsicles and pani-puris, which they sold in their locality.

“I love playing football. Initially, I faced problems in balancing, I was scared but now I have gained confidence. My friends support me a lot. I hope I will score a goal soon,” Kunal told. “My son was born without a limb. I vowed to never let him feel different from his peers. He never exhibited low esteem. He learned to ride a bicycle on his own”, Kunal’s mother’s told.

“The birth of my son was an emotional rollercoaster ride. I was excited that I had become a mother, but also overwhelmed to know that my child was born without a leg. I told myself special people are blessed with special kids and vowed to never let him feel different from his peers”, she added.