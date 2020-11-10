Woman divorces her husband after 3yrs to allow him to marry his girlfriend….

A woman in Bhopal sought divorce from her husband after three yeas of marriage. The reason behind the divorce wasn’t any marital or domestic feud. It was the woman’s way to help her husband to get married to his girlfriend.

Even though the man wanted to marry his girlfriend without divorcing his wife, the wife decided to take divorce as it is illegal to have two wives at a time. She stepped away from the alleged love triangle to make things easier for her husband.

“He wanted to be in marital relationship with both which isn’t legally possible. But the wife is very mature, she divorced him & helped him marry his girlfriend,” the lawyer said.

Similarly another case came to light from Madhya Pradesh where a man married two women at a time in the same ‘mandap’ in presence of villagers and family members with all the rituals and formalities. Sandeep Uike, a resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Betul, solemnised the marriage with two women at a ceremony in Keria village under Ghodadongri block, about 40 km from Betul district headquarters on July 8.