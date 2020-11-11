Former police officer accused in fatal shooting of an aspiring nurse. Read more!!!

As per report, Brett Hankison, the former police officer involved in fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, an aspiring nurse, is accused of sexual assault.

Brett Hankison is a former Louisville Metro Police Department Detective, whose alleged victims only began to come forward as the ex-cop made headlines over the summer for his role in Breonna Taylor’s death. According to the lawsuit, Hankison is being accused of assault. 26-year-old Breonna Taylor was an ER technician and aspiring nurse.

In March, a group of police officers including Brett executed a raid on Breonna’s apartment. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was inside the apartment with her when the officers knocked on the door and then forced entry. Walker thought that the officers were intruders, and fired a warning shot at them.

The officers fired 32-shots in return and Taylor was hit by six bullets and died. Hankison was fired for his role in shooting. The court claims Hankison used his uniform and secondary night club employment as mechanisms to prey on women two decades younger than him.