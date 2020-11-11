Union government ordered to bring online media, news portals under I&B ministry

The union government has issued an order to bring all the online media and news portals under the Information and Broadcasting ministry. The union government’s order for this was approved by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.

In India, at present, the Press Council of India regulates the printing media and News Broadcasters Association (NBA) monitors news channels. But there are no monitoring agency or law to regulate the online media.

Earlier in last month, the Supreme Court has asked the union government’s opinion in regulating the digital content providers.