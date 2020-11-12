BrahMos supersonic cruise missile to be exported to 3rd countries starting with the Philippines

New Delhi: Indo-Russian joint venture firm, BrahMos Aerospace is planning for a major expansion by gradually increasing the range of their exclusive missiles while also looking at exporting to other countries, starting with the Philippines. India and Russia are going to see “big developments” in defense ties in the coming months. “One of the flagship projects is the JV Brahmos, all tests of contemporary versions are successful. Planning to gradually increase the range of these exclusive missiles and, of course, begin exporting to third countries, starting with the Philippines. This is a continuous process,” Deputy Chief of Mission, Russian Embassy in India, Roman Babushkin, said

The JV was founded in 1998 to develop, manufacture and export the BrahMos cruise missile. Last month, the Indian Air Force successfully test-fired an air-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a Sukhoi fighter aircraft in the Bay of Bengal. This export comes at a time when India is looking to forge ties with US President-elect Joe Biden and his administration. Under the Donald Trump administration, India had come under considerable fire from the US through the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.