Breaking news: Famous Bollywood actor committed suicide…

Bollywood actor Asif Basra died by suicide at a private guest house in McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh. He was 53. “Asif Basra committed suicide today morning. The body has gone for post-mortem. It will be done tomorrow. There is no suicide note,” Vimukt Ranjan, SP Dharamshala, told.

Asif Basra starred in films like Black Friday, Parzania, Outsourced, Jab We Met, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Kai Po Che, Krrish 3, Ek Villain, Kaalakaandi and Hichki. He was last seen in season 2 of the web series Hostages, which released earlier this year.