Donald Trump’s son trolled for asking people to vote a week after election ….

Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump has become a internet joke for social media ever since he urged Americans to get out and vote. The funny thing is that it was a week after the elections. Eric, Donald Trump’s second eldest son, tweeted, “Minnesota get out and vote!!!” The tweet was deleted within a few minutes of being posted, but nothing ever goes unnoticed on social media!

Social media users also noticed that Eric Trump had shared a series of related tweets on Election Day asking people to vote. This gave rise to rumours that his Minnesota tweet was probably a scheduling error.

After a prolonged counting process, Joe Biden won the election and is the President-elect of the USA. His running mate Kamala Harris will be the next Vice President.