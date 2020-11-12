Ex-Facebook employee deposes before assemblies committee

Mark S. Luckie, a former Facebook Inc. employee, has agreed to depose before the Delhi Assembly’s Peace and Harmony Committee that is probing allegations against the social media giant of political bias. Luckie had left Facebook claiming that it inculcates a misguided work system within the company which has led to division in communities especially by the actions and inactions of the company. It is for the first time that an international Facebook employee has come forward to depose before a committee in India.

Luckie, a digital strategist, former journalist, and author, and an employee at Facebook Inc. from 2017 till 2018, will appear before the committee headed by MLA Raghav Chadha. Luckie has published a memo where he has pointed out that Minorities are finding that their attempts to create “safe spaces” on Facebook for conversation among themselves are being derailed by the platform itself. Non-black people are reporting what are meant to be positive efforts as hate speech, despite them often not violating Facebook’s terms of service. Their content is removed without notice. Accounts are suspended indefinitely, he has written. The memo was removed by Facebook citing that it violated its community standards.