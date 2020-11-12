Extremist Islamists threatened to kill anyone who practices Hindu rites

Haryana: Extremist Islamists have threatened to kill anyone who practices Hindu rites in Mewat, Haryana. Extremist Islamists in the area have threatened Hindu youths that they will be shot dead if they try to visit the temple. A temple was recently destroyed by Muslims in a village under the jurisdiction of Nagina police station in Mewat. Now, it is in the same area that Hindus are being publicly threatened.

Murali Lal Saini, a Hindu youth, was told that he would be shot dead if he visited the temple. Muralilal, who was on his way to the temple with his friends on November 2, was harassed by Muslims who arrived on two bikes.