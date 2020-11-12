Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Declares New Measures To Boost Covid-Hit Economy

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discoursed a press conference on Thursday and announced the next set of the stimulus package to uplift the coronavirus-hit economy. During the press conference, the minister announced 12 new steps that can be called the next phase in the series of stimulus notifications of Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0.

“I would like to announce a few new measures in the series of stimulus announcements we have been doing…Quite a few indicators showing a distinct recovery in the economy,” the FM said. Sitharaman, mentioning RBI said that the central bank has indicated a strong possibility of the Indian economy returning to positive growth in 2020-21, ahead by a quarter of the earlier prediction.

The finance minister had announced a series of measures to stimulate need and ramp-up capital expense. This was the third stimulus package since the outburst of the COVID-19 epidemic. The government had declared a Rs 1.70 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana in March to save the poor and weak sections from the effect of the COVID-19 crisis. It was pursued by the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package of Rs 20.97 lakh crore in May, largely concentrated on supply-side measures and long-term reforms.