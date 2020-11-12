Football legend Diego Maradona discharged from hospital after undergoing brain surgery

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona discharged from the hospital, eight days after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain. Maradona did not speak to the crowd of journalists and chanting fans gathered outside in masks as he left the Olivos clinic in Buenos Aires by ambulance shortly after his doctor Leopoldo Luque told reporters he could go home. Private security personnel held up dividers to screen the ambulance before it left.

A convoy of Maradona’s supporters followed the ambulance after dozens had waited outside the clinic for days, holding photos of him and chanting their encouragement. Luque had earlier published on Instagram a photo of himself hugging the 60-year-old, who wore a bandage on his head. Maradona is expected to continue his rehabilitation in Tigre, 30 kilometers (19 miles) north of Buenos Aires, near his daughter Giannina’s home.