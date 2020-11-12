For shaming mother, son replies with a hilarious post…See post!!!

After a few relatives shamed his mother for wearing red lipstick, he put it on himself and sent them a picture. Pushpak Sen took to social media to share a powerful message after his 54-year-old mother was slut-shamed by some relatives at a family gathering for applying red lipstick. The next day, Pushpak applied red lipstick himself and sent a picture to his relatives saying, “Good morning. Get well soon”.

Pushpak took to Facebook to narrate the entire incident. He started out by talking about how his 54-year-old mother was slut-shamed for wearing red lipstick at a family get together. He moves on and talks about how this picture of his stands for people from binary and non-binary genders.

His post said, “My mother, a woman of 54 years, got slut-shamed, by some of our nearest relatives, for wearing red lipstick at a family get-together. So yesterday, I sent all of them this picture with ‘Good morning. Get well soon.’ message. What baffled me the most is that some of these relatives have children, who are super ‘woke’ on social media and were present when this ‘gossip’ was happening but didn’t say a word. Here I am, a man with a full face of beard and red lipstick. Here I am, standing up for all the mothers, sisters, daughters, non-males and all the womxn who have had to suppress their desires because of the toxicity of an insecure society. Here I am, standing up for all of them and asking my fellow brothers to stand up for the womxn you know, in your own way, when you see your loved ones getting bullied.”

Hats off to this man, really. He stood up for his mom and shut down his judgmental relatives in the best way possible. His post is so inspiring and empowering. Red lipstick is not an invite, not a character certificate. It’s just a red lipstick. A woman wearing even the brightest red lipsticks is not a slut.