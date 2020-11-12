Hong Kong’s first socially-distanced entertainment park open….

Hong Kong opened its first-ever socially distanced outdoor cinema park at the Central Harbor front in the city. The entertainment event held at COVID-responsible space screened the movie Jaws for the viewers who were made to sit in a cozy picket-fenced pod for health safety to avoid contracting the COVID-19.

“We had to really rethink and be creative about a solution we can find to address the challenges of COVID-19”. “We have to reinvent, reiterate and rejuvenate the events industry with clever concepts that can deliver safe entertainment for consumers to enjoy”, they said.

The tickets for the outdoor screening, that aimed at adjusting to the new normal in the coronavirus pandemic era, were priced at $150 per person and were sold online. Screenings lined up were Jaw, of Pretty Woman and Monsters Inc and Live lululemon Wellness Classes.

The park will operate for two months with adherence to safety such as temperature checks, mandatory face masks, and hand sanitizers at the event’s entrance. Business development director of China Galaxy International Securities Eugene Law said that the market shrunk due to the pandemic but creative business strategies such as an outdoor park can thrive by building up a long-term strategy in the pandemic.