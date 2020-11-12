Indian Navy launched the fifth scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’

Indian Navy’ launched it’s fifth Scorpene-class submarine Vagir, having superior stealth features like the advanced acoustic absorption technique at the Mazagon Dock in south Mumbai. Vagir is part of the six Kalvari-class submarines being built in India. The submarines were built as part of the Navy’s Project-75 by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built as part of the Navy’s Project-75.

These submarines can undertake missions like anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, and area surveillance. Vagir is named after the Sand Fish, a deadly deep-sea predator of the Indian Ocean. The first Vagir, a submarine from Russia, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on December 3, 1973, and was decommissioned on June 7, 2001, after almost three decades of service to the nation. “Building the Scorpene was indeed a challenge for MDL, as the complexity of the simplest of tasks increased exponentially due to all work having to be done in the most congested of spaces,” MDL said in a release. The submarine is designed to operate in all theatres of operation, showcasing interoperability with other components of a Naval Task Force