Jason Momoa reveals that his family was “starving and completely in debt” after his GoT exit…..

Jason Momoa played the Dothraki warlord Khal Drogo, who weds Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen but is killed toward the end of the show’s first season, which aired in 2011. Drogo’s death came before “Game of Thrones” became a huge hit, so Momoa didn’t feel the full success of appearing in one of the biggest-ever television series.

Momoa is married to Lisa Bonet, who starred in “The Cosby Show.” The two made their marriage official in 2017 but had a ceremony in 2007, before “Thrones.” They had two children together: a daughter born in 2007, and a son born in 2008.

In an interview Momoa said: “I mean, we were starving after ‘Game of Thrones.’ I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.” Things improved for him when he was cast in 2016?s Justice League and subsequently, Aquaman. He starred as Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, in one of the DC Extended Universe’s biggest and best-reviewed superhero movies, and he has starred in two TV shows, Netflix’s “Frontier” and Apple TV’s “See.”

Momoa is also set to reprise his role as Aquaman in Zack Snyder’s recut of “Justice League” and feature in the highly anticipated Denis Villeneuve sci-fi movie “Dune” alongside Timothée Chalamet and Oscar Isaac.