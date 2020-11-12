Kangana Ranaut’s brother got married: Kangana shared pics on social media

Kangana Ranaut’s younger brother Akshit Ranaut got married in Udaipur. Today, the actor shared pictures of the newly weds. She and her sister Rangoli had earlier shared pictures from pre-wedding functions.

Kangana opted for a gold-bronze lehenga for the festivities while Rangoli chose to drape a sari. During the mehendi ceremony, Kangana also did the shagun by making a small design on Akshit’s palm. Sharing a photo with the newly weds, Kangana wrote on Twitter, “Dear friends, bless my brother Akshit and his new bride Ritu, hope they find great companionship in this new phase of their lives.”

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handles and gave a sneak-peek into the ceremony videos with beautiful captions. Sharing a video from the wedding ceremony, Kangana wrote that while she felt happy about welcoming her sister-in-law into the family, it also made her sad to think about her parents.

The actor’s fans wished the family on the happy occasion. “Congratulations to beautiful Ranaut family Like always You’re looking [email protected] Your Pretty Smile Makes Me Happy,” wrote one fan.