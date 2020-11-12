KKR co-owner slams authorities for poor arrangement at airport

KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla slams authorities for poor arrangement at airport, after arriving from UAE yesterday. Juhi, the veteran Bollywood actress was returning from Dubai after the completion of the 13th edition of the IPL.

Juhi Chawla recorded a small video of her experience at the airport and posted it on Twitter, writing: “Request the Airport and Govt authorities to IMMEDIATELY deploy more officials and counters at the Airport Health clearance…all passengers stranded for hours after disembarking…. flight after flight after flight…Pathetic,shameful [email protected]_Official.”

MI beat DC by 5 wickets to clinch a record fifth IPL title. The Mumbai-based franchise also became just the second team after CSK to defend the trophy. Set a target of 157 in the title-decider, the reigning IPL champions crossed the finishing line in the 19th overt thanks to their skipper Rohit Sharma’s fine fifty.