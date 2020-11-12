Lion brought back to life after cobra bite; helped by a team including a malayali…

A team including a Malayalee rescued a lion that had been bitten by a cobra. The lion returned to life hours later when he was given emergency care.

The incident took place at the Maasai Wildlife Sanctuary in Africa. The lion was bitten by a black cobra in a remote corner of the park. When informed, the forest department officials rushed to the spot. Dileep Anthikkad, a Malayalee, was in the group to rescue the lion. An official in Doha, he came to Africa to take wildlife pictures.

The veterinarian and his team rushed to the scene and administered antidote. The exhausted lion awoke a few hours later. Dileep Anthikkad, who was in the group, told that the veterinarians had given such an effective antidote. Dileep lay near it for a while, comforting the lion.

He is a well known wildlife illustrator in Africa. He has a very close relationship with the forest officials. Lions are rarely bitten by snakes.