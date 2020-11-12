MI player detained by DRI at Mumbai Airport for allegedly possessing undisclosed gold and other valuables…

Mumbai Indians cricketer Krunal Pandya was questioned by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence at the Mumbai International Airport. The 29-year-old was returning to the city from UAE after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League 2020 but was stopped by DRI over the suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables.

The intelligence agency has recovered more than the allowed amount of gold from the Indian cricketer. At the moment, the officials are questing the Mumbai Indians all-rounder and are demanding the official papers for the extra valuables. As per the rules, The Indian government on April 1, 2016, stated that all male passengers traveling to India from Dubai can carry up to 20 grams of gold upon himself that should not cost more than 50,000 Indian rupees as a duty-free allowance. Female passengers can bring up to 40 grams of gold jewelry worth Rs 1,00,000. Krunal Pandya was part of the Mumbai Indians squad which won IPL 2020 in Dubai. The final was held on November 10, 2020. The latest edition of the Indian Premier League was initially scheduled to be held in March but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and was then shifted to the UAE.