“Murdered 8 Babies” ; Nurse Charged With Horrifying Crime !!!

A 30-year-old UK nurse has been arrested on Wednesday for killing eight kids and trying to kill another 10, police in Chester said. Lucy Letby was apprehended and the charges are on “several baby deaths and non-fatal collapses at the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital” from June 2015 to June 2016, Chester police said in a statement. The charges are imposed following a three-year-long probe into the deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit after there was a massive increase in the deaths of newborns in the hospital.

“Lucy Letby, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, is facing eight charges of murder and 10 charges of attempted murder,” a spokesperson of Cheshire police said. “The Crown Prosecution Service has endorsed Cheshire Police to assign a healthcare professional with murder in association with a continuing inquiry into several baby deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital.”

An internal investigation was undertaken when medical professionals discovered premature babies had died due to heart and lung failure. Letby’s friends and family during that time urged the “awkward but kind-hearted” nurse was innocent. She was earlier arrested in 2018 and 2019 and will be produced before magistrates on Thursday in nearby Warrington.