Prime Minister Narendra Modi Unveiled A “Life-Size Statue” Of ‘Swami Vivekananda’ In JNU Campus

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a life-size sculpture of Swami Vivekananda at the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University via video conferencing.

“May this statue inspire the country to move ahead with the concept of youth-led development, which was Swami Ji’s expectation. May this statue continues to encourage us to realize Swami Ji’s dream of a strong and prosperous India,” he said after unveiling the statue. “May this statue teach us tremendous dedication and intense love towards our country which is the ultimate message of Swami Ji’s life. May this statue inspires the nation towards the vision of oneness, which has been the inspiration of Swami Ji’s thinking,” he said.

“I wish this statue inspires everyone, fills everyone with energy. This statue should give courage, which Swami Vivekananda wanted to see in every person. This statue should teach compassion, which was the mainstay of Swami Ji’s philosophy,” he added.

The Prime Minister further said that the country is now moving forward with the goal and resolve of self-reliant India. “Today, the concept of self-reliant India is the communal consciousness of more than 130 crore Indians and has become part of our aspirations,” he said.PM Modi also proclaimed that the youth of the country is the “brand ambassador” of “brand India” worldwide and they define the culture and traditions of India. The Prime Minister further said that may the statue teach everyone kindness and intense love for the country.

“One thing that has harmed the democratic system of our country – it is to give importance to our ideology over national interest. Since my ideology says this, I will think about country’s interest in the same manner, I will work in the same scope, this is wrong,” the Prime Minister said, ostensibly targetting the opposition.PM Modi further said that “our ideology should be in line with that of nation’s and not against it” when it comes to the matter of national interest.