Robot wolves to ward off bear attacks. Read more!!!

A city named Takikawa in Japan deployed robot wolves to prevent bear attacks. As bear attack is a big problem in Japan, they installed the “Monster Wolf” as a bear repellent.

In 2019, 157 people were attacked by bears. As per report, since the Monster Wolves were deployed, no attacks have occurred. Bears rely on acorns as part of their pre-hibernation diet, and without the high-calorie nut, they’ve started edging closer to cities to forage for food. Deforestation and growing cities leads bear-to-human contact, prompting attacks. The wolves scare away bears in the same way kids are instructed to do at summer camp: they move and make loud noises. They are also robotic and lifeless.

Black bears and wolves used to share the central and northern regions of Japan, but the wolves were extinct due to hunting and resource competition. They’re effective at dealing with Japan’s current problem. The robot animals consist of 65 cm long, 50cm tall body covered with realistic fur, featuring huge white fangs and flashing red eyes.

The robot eyes light up red and it emits a variety of sounds, some of which are ear-splintering. When their sensors detect movement, the robot’s scare tactics kick it.