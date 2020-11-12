The whole world faced a standstill on YouTube; later restored…

New Delhi: YouTube, the popular video sharing application was disabled due to a technical glitch. The YouTube service was not available for much of today morning.

Worldwide activity ceased. YouTube has confirmed that the application is down. YouTube said on Twitter that there were problems and that they were trying to fix them. Customers were widely hampered in loading the video. Many people shared the information about YouTube’s inactivity on Twitter.

If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020

But there are currently no problems loading the video. But YouTube has not officially confirmed that the issue has been resolved.