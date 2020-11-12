“Want to be a saviour of patients”; German nurse purposefully overdoses patients

German police had arrested a nurse for allegedly trying to give overdoses to at least three patients in his care. Police and prosecutors told reporters that the 24-year-old suspect tried to play the saviour by taking the patients to the brink of death before reviving them.

The case recalled that of Niels Hoegel, a German nurse sentenced to life in prison last year for murdering 85 patients. The authorities received a tip from a doctor at the Munich hospital where the suspect had worked since July and said they were now investigating all potentially suspicious cases on his watch. The nurse, who was not identified by police, was arrested on three counts of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm. Prosecutor Anne Leiding said, “endangered the lives of patients just so he could later be seen as the brilliant saviour”