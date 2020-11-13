1,000 units of Honda H’ness CB350 delivered in 20 days

The Honda H’ness CB350 has got a positive start with the Japanese bike maker delivering 1,000 units of the retro roadster in just 20 days.

The early momentum is good for Honda in this segment that has seen a revitalized Royal Enfield bringing its latest urban cruiser: the Meteor 350. While the two motorcycles have single-cylinder thumper mills that are easygoing in nature, both are quite different in their riding appeal. The H’ness CB350 is a more simplistic roadster, kind of like the Classic 350. Now, we have been mighty impressed by the new J-series engine on the Meteor and are intrigued as to how it pits against the CB350.

Making a grand entry in the mid-size 350-500cc motorcycle segment, Honda 2Wheelers India globally unveiled the brand new H’ness- CB350 in the month of September. Born with the CB DNA at its core, H’ness CB350 takes on-road sports riding to next level with 9 new patent applications and 5 first-in-segment features.

Thanking customers for their trust on Brand Honda, Mr.Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “The love and appreciation have received for H’ness-CB350 is beyond expectations.