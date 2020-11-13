2002 Nobel Prize winner in Physics dies at 94

Tokyo: Masatoshi Koshiba, a co-winner of the 2002 Nobel Prize in physics dies at 94. He got the Nobel prize for confirming the existence of elementary particles called neutrinos. He was a distinguished professor at the University of Tokyo. He died in a hospital and it didn’t provide the cause of death. He devised the construction of giant underground chambers to detect neutrinos, elusive particles that stream from the sun.

Neutrinos offer a unique view of the sun’s inner workings because they are produced in its heart by the same process that causes the sun to shine. Koshiba shared the Nobel prize with two other scientists, the late Raymond Davis Jr., who also worked on neutrino detectors, and the late Italian-born scientist Riccardo Giacconi, who was cited for X-ray telescopes that provide sharper images of the universe. Koshiba worked at the Kamiokande neutrino detector, a huge facility built in the mountains in central Japan.