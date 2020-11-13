81-yr old Italian man plays accordion on street for wife to watch from hospital’s window…

81-year-old Stefano Bozzini decided to take to the street outside to serenade her on his accordion, while Carla Sacchi, his wife of 47 years, watched from a second-floor window of the hospital in Italy’s northern Emilia-Romagna region.

He started with “Spanish Eyes” by Engelbert Humperdinck, before playing a selection of his wife’s favorites. Wearing a red sweater, navy pants, a feathered hat and a mask, Bozzini played enthusiastically, while his wife watched from above.

Bozzini can be seen tapping his foot as he plays, then waves to his wife at the end of the performance. A man can be heard speaking Italian in the background, saying “bravo” and “how beautiful, this man is serenading his wife who is in the hospital.”

Bozzini is a retired member of the Italian army’s Alpini mountain infantry, and the hat is part of the uniform. His unit nicknamed him “Gianni Morandi of the Alpines” as he was always playing the accordion, and the couple were married in 1973.