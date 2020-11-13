Ayodhya ‘Deepotsav’ bags Guinness World records for ‘the largest display of oil lamps’

New Delhi: Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram witnessed a rare, exhilarating, and never-before experience as a record 5,84,372 earthen lamps were lit up in Awadhpuri, thus makes it to Guinness world records. Be it a faithful, a devout, or a tourist, the temple town was overwhelmed by the spectacle that had Lord Ram in every bit and every moment.

At the Deepotsava in Ayodhya, lamps of faith, happiness, and emotions were lit up on the banks of the Saryu river. It was a sight to behold as people were overjoyed and emotional. As record earthen lamps were lit up, it was also visible from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple construction, making the moment memorable and something which will be etched in the memory life long.