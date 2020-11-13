Bicycle race turns to be tragic to this cyclist as he trashes into large cactus…

In a tragic incident, a cyclist was rushed to a hospital after falling off his bike and landing right into a large cactus during a race in Argentina.

As per reports, the cyclist as Diego Moreno, was riding at the back of three in the City Park area of the capital Buenos Aires, when he met with the painfully terrible accident. He was quickly attended to by locals following his fall. Moreno, who was cruising along in the race failed to see a pothole and crash-landed into the cactus plants. Footage of his awful emergence from the thorny bushes shows him covered fully with the prickly plant.

‘I didn’t see a small crater in the asphalt and I hit the pothole,’ Moreno said. ‘Thank god I was wearing glasses and a helmet, and I didn’t injure my face or head,” he said. The way those spines got embedded in me, it could have easily blinded me, he added.